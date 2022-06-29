It's wedding season? As we learned from my favorite movie Wedding Crashers, "what's better...Christmas or Wedding Season?" It's wedding season!

Photo by: Jeremy Wong on Unsplash Photo by: Jeremy Wong on Unsplash loading...

There will be hundreds of weddings in Boise and the Treasure Valley this summer. Most of them will probably be the same. He's in black, she's in white and all the guests are in their best suits, shirts, and dresses. However, some will opt for the themed wedding this summer.

How you theme your wedding is totally up to you. It can be simple or mind blowing. Black and white, or Shrek Themed. Not a joke, someone has done it.

Photo by: Sandy Millar on Unsplash Photo by: Sandy Millar on Unsplash loading...

I made a list of five fun themes for your Boise wedding! Let's get to the fun.

Five Fun Themes For Your Boise Wedding Boise is one of the most scenic cities in the country. Trust me, I've lived in a lot of them. From the mountains to the valley and everywhere in between, our landscapes provide some fun opportunities to do a themed wedding. Here are five fun themes you could do at your wedding.

The Most Stunning Venues in Idaho For Your 2022 Wedding Spring is here and love is in the air! It's time to start planning your dream wedding right here in Idaho.