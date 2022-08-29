Boise Welcomes Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic This Week

It's Labor Day Weekend in the Treasure Valley and that means balloons will be flying once again in Boise. Yes, we'll have a few days of triple digits this week, but that will not stop the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic from kicking off this week at Ann Morrison Park. The event is free thanks to Cap Ed Credit Union. Over fifty balloons will fly over the Treasure Valley skies from Wednesday, August 31st, to the final flights on Sunday, September 4th. It is one of the truly unique events in the area where kids of all ages flock to Boise every morning to see the balloons take flight. If you're new to the area and can't make it in the morning, there's always Friday night's Night Glow.

YouTube YouTube loading...

This year will be the first one without our brave balloon champion Larry Gebert of KTVB. Larry loved the balloon classic and, along with our founder Scott Spencer, created years of must-see television. We miss both Larry and Scott, who we lost in 2020.

If you're new to Boise, here's a look at some of the featured events.

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic CapEd Kids Day 2021 The 2021 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is underway! On Wednesday morning, pilots inflated their balloons but stayed in Ann Morrison Park to give kids free tethered rides before school!

The second day allows the media to share the views from the skies.

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Media Day 2021 On Thursday, September 2 more than 35 beautiful hot air balloons lifted off from Ann Morrison Park for an optional flight on Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Media Day. These were some of the pictures we captures on the ground and in the air during our ride in Sandia Sunrise II.

Friday night the entire community is invited to watch the visually stunning Spirit of Boise Night Glow.

30 Dazzling Photos Of What You Missed at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Night Glow On Friday night, 16 of the pilots flying in this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic inflated their balloons to put on a stunning, uniquely Boise light show!

Looking for a place to watch the balloons from all over Boise?

5 Best Places To Watch Boise's Hot Air Balloons Yes, they've taken over the city's skyline this week--but where can you get the best look? Check out these top five suggestions.

For more detailed information on this great upcoming event, click the link here.