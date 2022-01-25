Boise School Districts in Top 10 Highest Paying School Districts

Treasure Valley Charters and School Districts are in the Top 10 Highest Paying School Districts in Idaho.

Teacher salaries have been fluctuating drastically over the last 2 years, for obvious reasons, but according to Idaho Education News and EastIdahoNews.com, K-12 teacher salaries in Idaho are hitting higher averages than ever before.

This is largely due to the teacher bonuses and raises implemented by Governor Little. Even recently, there is a “historic 11% increase to K-12 education.”

Throughout the whole state of Idaho, the average teacher salary is currently $53,100. However, there are an admirable number of districts that pay well-above the averages. Among these higher-paying districts, 7 of them are charter schools and 3 of them are school districts.

Here is the official list of districts and salaries from Idaho Education News & EastIdahoNews.com)

Top 10 Highest Paying Charters & School Districts in Idaho

