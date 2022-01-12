Boise Ranks First On This Flattering List

Boise, you’ve outdone yourself again. It’s no secret at this point that Boise is BOOMING, leaving outsiders wondering why.

But first, let’s take a look at other honorable Idaho city mentions:

Top 10 Most Promising Cities in America

Now, even though all those Idaho cities are pretty amazing, a recent report from RocketHomes Made a list of the Top 10 “Most Promising Cities” across the United States. And Boise did NOT disappoint.

Here are the rankings:

Idaho had 3 cities within the Top 5! Whoohoo!

So why did Idaho Rank #1?

Well, RocketHomes took into consideration migration, unemployment rate, crime rates, culture, walkability, recreation, and other factors when making the list.

According to this article by KTVB, Boise is ranked higher than 90% of the country for job and high-tech GDP growth. It also was reported some of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. Plus, property crime rates are also very low.

