Boise Mourns, Looks Back at Coolio’s Legacy and Time in Idaho

There are certain songs that come on and just get you going--it doesn't matter what's going on or where you are at. All of us have our favorite songs and artists--but it is those "anthems" that are so universal they'll get an entire building moving, no matter what.

Being event organizers behind Boise Music Festival--these songs and the artists that sing them are what we seek when it comes to entertaining the Treasure Valley. This week, we lost one of these legends, forever. At the age of 59, Coolio passed away in Los Angeles, the cause believed to be a heart attack.

On Saturday, June 25th of 2016, Boise Music Festival brought to Boise the hip-hop legend Coolio. Known for his massive hits "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage", Boise showed up to support and party with the legend!

As you can see below--we aren't kidding about that crowd!

Credit: YouTube / Cory Johnson Credit: YouTube / Cory Johnson loading...

These aren't the only looks we have from back in 2016, during Coolio's time in Boise.

BMF 2016 COOLIO 1 loading...

Above we see Coolio thinking deeply about his upcoming performance at Boise Music Festival.

Below, we see Coolio stepping out on the big Boise Music Festival Stage--on the microphone!

BMF 2016 COOLIO 4 loading...

We can't help but think back to how amazing that concert was--and online, we saw Idahoans sharing their feelings about the passing of Coolio:

You can watch Coolio's entire performance of 'Gangsta's Paradise' from the Stage of Boise Music Festival, below:

A Look Back at 22 Years of Western Idaho Fair Concerts The Western Idaho Fair isn't just a destination for fair food and rides! They also have some sweet concerts year in and year out!

Flume Visits Boise Before Outdoor Concert What does one of the world's best DJ's and producers do while in Boise? He visits Claire's, obviously--for his first piercing.