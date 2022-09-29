The Fifteen Most Haunted Places In Boise Will Terrify You
Fall might be the best time to live in the Boise area. The weather is the perfect temperature for sweaters at night and even shorts during the day. With Halloween right around the corner, we look forward to taking our families to Lowe's Family Farmstead, seeing the fantastic decorations on Harrison Boulevard, and getting freaked out at Haunted World.
If you want to add some realism to your spooky season, there are certain places that you definitely want to visit. If you don't want the extra layer of realism in your Halloween season, there are certain places that you will want to avoid.
The haunted history of the Treasure Valley takes you from Boise to Caldwell. We spent two days documenting and driving to the Boise area locations that we think have the most terrifying backstories. The places that, even to this day, people say they hear or see things that can't be rationally explained. When you travel to these places, you are sure to feel a heaviness that can only be something paranormal. You step foot onto these properties and know you must be on guard. You know that at any moment, you could have an experience that could change your life or, at the very least, put you in therapy for the next few years.
Some of the places on our list are obvious, like the Old Idaho Penitentiary, which has long been said to house the ghosts of former inmates. Others, like an intersection in Meridian, aren't so easy to spot.