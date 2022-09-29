Oregon is the 27th most populated state in America and the 9th largest state by area. With all those people and with all that space, it's no wonder Oregon has quite the collection of weird laws.

Before we call out some of the Beaver State's more eccentric, and quite frankly, bizarre legislation, let's run through some of its cool and quirky attributes. Why? Because even if your friends or neighbors are kinda weird, there's always something about them to celebrate!

6 Cool & Quirky Oregon Attributes

1. What time is it? Oregon says it's beer-thirty! Per capita, the city of Portland has over 60 breweries. That's more than any other city in the world.

2. That's like, deep. Formed by the remains of an ancient 6,500-year-old volcano, Oregon's Crater Lake is the deepest in the United States.

3. One way or no other. Eugene, Oregon is the home of the one-way street! As such, it's celebrated by the cycling community as one of the most bike-friendly states in the nation.

4. Llama drama. Oregonians own one-fourth of America's llama population.

5. They're cheesin' out. Oregon's Tillamook Cheese Factory is the largest cheese factory in the world!

6. They're a nutty buddy! Oregon is the only state with an official nut. Home of the hazelnut, the nut lovers produce 99% of America's commercial crop.

If you're seeing Oregon in a whole new light, hang on to that lovin' feeling. It's time to dive into some of its bizarre and weird laws.

Weird Oregon Laws

- Call of Booty. Animals are only allowed to answer the call of booty away from the public's view.

- No Pump Chump. Need fuel? That's fine, you just can't pump it on your own in Oregon. The law requires gas station attendants to pump fuel for customers.

- Say 'No' to Miss Cleo. Calling Miss Cleo for psychic readings or future predictions is outlawed in Oregon.

- Give Snakes a Chance. Or at the very least, refrain from decapitating a snake with your trusty cane. Do so, and you could face time in behind bars.

- Donut Do This. Pardon the pun, but it was fun. And so was that rhyme. Whilst masticating a donut in Oregon, thou may only do so walking forwards, not backwards.

- Keep 'Em Tied Outside. Arrest awaits the fool who dares to walk around with their shoes untied in Oregon. The murderers and bank robbers will just have to wait!

- No Sh*t, Sherlock. Abandoning human waste on the side of the road is an Oregon no-go, ya'll. No sh*t, right?

