Boise Mountain Lion Sightings Call For Encounter Safety Tips

Here in the Treasure Valley we're all about getting outside and exploring. Sure, downtown Boise is a thriving, clean, and booming city center. Drive about 15-minutes in any direction, however, and you are in an entirely different world: the great outdoors! We are so lucky to be able to have "everything" so close--but with this comes unique experiences.

While driving up Parkcenter Boulevard in Southeast Boise you might just have to stop down for the deer crossing and while biking up the Boise greenbelt, if you look up you might just catch a rare bald eagle. Oh Boise, we love thee.

Recent reports of Mountain Lion sightings have Boise residents shaking their heads but the news is legitimate and now the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is suggesting that residents keep their eyes peeled and their pets protected.

The reports of these sightings came in just last week and there's video footage to back them up, as provided by doorbell cameras. The two reports came from the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street in Boise and the 400 block of East 43rd Street in Garden City.

What is a resident to do for safety?

According to Matt O'Connell of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, so far things are going as well as they could have asked for:

This mountain lion was behaving as we would expect it to: appearing to travel through the area at night or the early morning hours, avoiding people, and not causing any conflicts that we are aware of. When we have wildlife show up in urban settings like this, the ideal situation is that the animal moves on to a more suitable area on its own without conflict.

We can't help but think of that crazy Utah incident captured on video involving a Mountain Lion--and we're thankful nothing similar has happened in Boise

With the mountain lions moving at night, there isn't much concern for human safety at this moment but it might be wise to keep your pets inside or at least, someplace safe.

Run into a Mountain Lion in the middle of the day? Check out these safety tips from the United State Forrest Service:

If you spot a mountain lion and the animal is unaware of you, alter your route so that you will move away from its area.

Never approach a mountain lion especially one that is feeding or with kittens.

Most mountain lions will try to avoid confrontation. Always give them a way to escape.

Do not run. Remain calm. Hold your ground or back away slowly.

Continue facing the mountain lion, and maintain eye contact.

Do all you can to appear larger; Stand upright, raise your arms, raise your walking stick, open your jacket.

