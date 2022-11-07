Boise Is One Of The Best Places To Go For Thanksgiving

Are we skipping Thanksgiving this year? I feel like everyone has gone straight from Halloween to Christmas and that Thanksgiving is a holiday that we just don't care about anymore. Thanksgiving is a great opportunity for the family to come together enjoy great food and reflect on things we are grateful for.
If there was a list of the best places to go for Thanksgiving, where do you think Boise would be on the list?
WalletHub released its list of 2022's Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving and here's how they got the rankings "In order to determine the best places to go for Thanksgiving, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. cities across five key dimensions: 1) Thanksgiving Celebrations & Traditions, 2) Affordability, 3) Safety & Accessibility, 4) Giving Thanks and 5) Thanksgiving Weather Forecast."
Before we get to where Boise ranked, here are some random Thanksgiving Facts.
- $301 is what the average person spends over a five-day Thanksgiving period.
- I feel attacked but apparently, it's going to take me over 9 hours on a treadmill to burn the 4,500 calories that I will be consuming during an average Thanksgiving meal.
- If your friend can't be trusted when it comes to deep frying a turkey, don't let them because each year the amount of property loss caused by residential fires is $26 Million.
Where does Boise Rank on 2022's Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving?
15. Fort Wayne, IN
14. Pittsburg, PA
13. Dallas, TX
12. Scottsdale, AZ
11. Boise, ID
10. Miami, FL
9. Irving, TX
8. Durham, NC
7. Plano, TX
6. Tampa, FL
5. Gilbert, AZ
4. Raleigh, NC
3. Las Vegas, NV
2. Orlando, FL
1. Atlanta, GA
Let's break it down for you, here's how Boise ranked in these categories:
Thanksgiving in Boise (1=Best; 50=Avg.):
- 13th – Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner
- 37th – Share of Delayed Flights near Thanksgiving Holiday
- 43rd – Volunteer Opportunities per Capita
- 47th – Forecasted Thanksgiving Precipitation
- 17th – Thanksgiving Events per Capita
- 23rd – Traffic Congestion
