Boise Is One Of The Best Places To Go For Thanksgiving

Are we skipping Thanksgiving this year? I feel like everyone has gone straight from Halloween to Christmas and that Thanksgiving is a holiday that we just don't care about anymore. Thanksgiving is a great opportunity for the family to come together enjoy great food and reflect on things we are grateful for.

Photo by Simon Maage on Unsplash Photo by Simon Maage on Unsplash loading...

If there was a list of the best places to go for Thanksgiving, where do you think Boise would be on the list?

WalletHub released its list of 2022's Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving and here's how they got the rankings "In order to determine the best places to go for Thanksgiving, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. cities across five key dimensions: 1) Thanksgiving Celebrations & Traditions, 2) Affordability, 3) Safety & Accessibility, 4) Giving Thanks and 5) Thanksgiving Weather Forecast."

Before we get to where Boise ranked, here are some random Thanksgiving Facts.

$301 is what the average person spends over a five-day Thanksgiving period.

I feel attacked but apparently, it's going to take me over 9 hours on a treadmill to burn the 4,500 calories that I will be consuming during an average Thanksgiving meal.

If your friend can't be trusted when it comes to deep frying a turkey, don't let them because each year the amount of property loss caused by residential fires is $26 Million.

(Keep Scrolling for more Thanksgiving Facts)

Where does Boise Rank on 2022's Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving?

15. Fort Wayne, IN

14. Pittsburg, PA

13. Dallas, TX

12. Scottsdale, AZ

11. Boise, ID

10. Miami, FL

9. Irving, TX

8. Durham, NC

7. Plano, TX

6. Tampa, FL

5. Gilbert, AZ

4. Raleigh, NC

3. Las Vegas, NV

2. Orlando, FL

1. Atlanta, GA

Let's break it down for you, here's how Boise ranked in these categories:

Thanksgiving in Boise (1=Best; 50=Avg.):

13 th – Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner

– Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner 37 th – Share of Delayed Flights near Thanksgiving Holiday

– Share of Delayed Flights near Thanksgiving Holiday 43 rd – Volunteer Opportunities per Capita

– Volunteer Opportunities per Capita 47 th – Forecasted Thanksgiving Precipitation

– Forecasted Thanksgiving Precipitation 17 th – Thanksgiving Events per Capita

– Thanksgiving Events per Capita 23rd – Traffic Congestion

(Keep Scrolling for more Thanksgiving Facts)

15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter!

Which Stores Are Closed or Open on Thanksgiving 2022? Here's an early look at which retailers are opting out of Thanksgiving shopping this year and which ones will be excited to welcome you on Turkey Day!