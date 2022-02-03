Boise Home Posing as “For Rent” Is a Scam, Spread the Word
A new scam has entered the Boise area - home listings saying “for rent” that is in fact - not for rent. And stealing your information and deposit with no way to receive a refund.
I know, it sounds awful and it is. A Boise local reported this exact scenario that happened to him only a few days ago. And we have all the details.
But first, we need your help with another Boise crime that happened recently. An Army Veteran’s Jeep was stolen, including his dog tags, and two of his fallen fellow veteran friends' dog tags, were inside.
Please be on the lookout for the following Jeep so we can help catch the person who stole it!
Boise Army Veteran’s Jeep Stolen, Please Help
There also has been an increase in shootings into parked vehicles near the bench.
Here is more information on that as well:
Beware: Unknown Shooter Targeting Parked Boise Vehicles
Now, back to the housing scam so you can keep yourself and others from having the same experience.
Boise Home Posing as “For Rent” Is a Scam, Spread the Word
And unfortunately, this isn’t the first time it’s happened. It may actually be more common than you think.
Take a look:
Beware! Don't Fall Victim to this Popular Home Rental Scam
You can also learn more about Rental Scams and how to protect yourself here.
Scams suck. Everyone knows that yet we can’t seem to escape them and these thieves are getting more and more clever.
And, as tax season is upon us, here are some tax reporting scams that you also need to be aware of:
With Tax Season Upon Us, Here's How Idahoans Can Avoid Scams
These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise
5 Twisted Idaho True Crime Stories That Made National TV