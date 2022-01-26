We may still be a couple of weeks away from Valentines day. Today however is another day to appreciate your spouse without all of the flowers and candy fuss. Today is National Spouses Day although a number of countries besides the US celebrate it today too.



So how did National Couples Day begin? According to National Today, "Some say it originated from the establishment of Military Spouses Day which was created in 1984, but only started becoming popular around the millennium. Unlike Valentine’s day, this is a day created for giving time rather than gifts and celebrating your spouse. Scientific research has shown that twenty minutes of holding hands with your partner or cuddling even, can release hormones that leaves you both happier, feeling good and makes you feel closer to one another."

To celebrate lets check out some fun, silly, beautiful, interesting, and incredible date ideas around Boise and the Treasure Valley.

Days of the Year says, "National Spouses Day is a day to show appreciation for your life partner by reminiscing about your favorite memories, planning a getaway or trying a new activity together. This day is meant to provide a simple acknowledgment of the commitment and sacrifice it takes to be married. Because it happens in the middle of the dark winter, Spouse’s Day can be a great time to ignite a spark in a marriage, bringing some fun and light to an otherwise dreary season."

So if the date night ideas were not enough local date night entertainment inspiration; lets check out some of the top restaurants in the area for a nice dinner out on the town to celebrate your partner.

And Finally a few more fun a local ideas to get you and your spouse out for some fun and new memories.

