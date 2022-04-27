12 Boise Brunch Spots With Patio Seating, Perfect For Spring

Spring has officially arrived in the Treasure Valley, and Idahoans everywhere are eager to get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather!

Well what better way to spend your mornings than sitting outside, basking in the sunshine and enjoying brunch?

We already know where we’re going to be this upcoming Saturday – enjoying a stroll through the Farmer’s Market in the morning, and then drinking a Bloody Mary directly afterwards.

Where should you go, you might ask?

Well luckily for all of us, downtown Boise has a wide selection of restaurants with brunch, delicious drinks and patio seating that are perfect for a lazy, warm weekend morning.

These range from Southern food and Mexican food, to classic breakfasts and just about everything in between.

So get out there and enjoy this weather while it’s good, because we alllllll know that Idaho can change its mind at a moment’s notice.

Cheers!

