Bogus Basin Celebrates the End of Season With a Splash!

Another successful ski season at Boise’s closest resort is coming to an end this upcoming weekend, and although this news is bittersweet, they are celebrating with one last hoorah.

So grab your gear and your friends, because Bogus Basin is throwing a party with their annual Pond Skim.

What is the Pond Skim, you might ask?

It is where participants attempt to ski or snowboard across a pool located at the bottom of a run.

To put it simply, it's a wild good time!

Many people dress up in summertime attire (because you will most likely get soaked if you participate) and they bring fun props, such as floaties and beach balls.

See what we mean?

Do you think you have what it takes to get across the pond?

When is it happening?

It is occurring on this upcoming Sunday, April 3rd, on the last day of operations for Bogus Basin’s winter season.

Skimming begins at 1 pm and it will continue through the afternoon until around 4 pm, or until they decide it’s over.

Participants must sign up beforehand, and can begin doing so at noon, near the pond in the base area.

*Also, please be aware that minors (under 18 years old) will need a parent present at the event to sign their waiver.

If you’re still unsure…

We highly recommend going.

Watching people hilariously attempt to ski over a pool of water is extremely entertaining and insanely funny.

It's also a great place to meet fun, new people, and it's the perfect opportunity to celebrate the end of winter one last time, before we jump into the scorching warm weather that is right around the corner.

