Everything You Need to Know Before You Go to Boise Music Festival 2023

The 12th Annual Boise Music Festival is coming to Expo Idaho on June 24! Whether this is your first BMF or you’re a long-time vet of the biggest concert in the Treasure Valley, we’ve got all the answers you need to have the best experience this Saturday.

When we started assembling this year’s line-up late last year, we had no idea how big the demand for tickets would be. But then Fast X ended up being a box office smash and Ludacris got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And Jelly Roll? We knew he was something special when he sold out Stoney’s Road House last summer, but his star continued to rise at a crazy pace! He picked up three THREE 2023 CMT Music Awards: Best Male Video, Breakthrough Male Video and Best Digital-First Performance. He shared his raw and real story in the Hulu documentary Save Me. His lyrics and that story made a connection with country music lovers that’s hard to explain in words.

We’ve loved Elle King for years and the sassy rock-turned-country star has proven that she is FAR MORE than just Rob Schneider’s daughter. Sure, she did some acting in her dad’s projects but she’s also turned with stars like Train, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Miranda Lambert, Joan Jett and Chris Stapleton. She’s got her own collection of awards, including a CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year for “Different for Girls” with Dierks Bentley and an ACM Award for “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with fellow female country stars Caylee Hammack, Miranda Lamber, Ashley McBryde, Marren Morris and Tenille Townes.

We’re SO excited to have Gary LeVox from Rascal Flatts take the Commerical Tire Main Stage because “Summer Nights” has ALWAYS been one of our favorite summer anthems. It feels like a long time after the band had to pull out of their 2014 concert in Nampa due to illness.

And…would it be Boise Music Festival if we didn’t have a throwback artist? This year, C+C Music Factory is going to get everyone on their feet and feeling good early in the day!

Needless to say, we’re expecting one of the biggest Boise Music Festival crowds since Pitbull played the mainstage in 2019. So pack your patience and read through these FAQs so you’re fully prepared before you get to Expo Idaho! If you don't see the answer to a question you may have about the concert in our "Know Before You Go" guide, feel free to drop us an e-mail and we'll try our best to get you the answer before the gates open on Saturday morning!

Author's Note: If you are considering purchasing a ticket, please buy them directly from the festival. Ticket sales are how we make this festival possible. They help us do everything from booking the acts to providing security, to ensuring there are enough clean porta-potties for you to use and a zillion other behind-the-scenes things you don't see. Paying scalpers for tickets will NOT help us put together a quality event in 2024. If you love the concert and are willing and able to pay for a ticket, support the concert so we can keep it around for years to come.

