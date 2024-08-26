Big USPS Service Changes Could Impact Mail Delivery Times in Idaho Soon

Whether it’s a birthday card or the magazine you’ll read in the car while your kid’s at soccer practice, it’s always exciting to get mail that’s not a bill. However, the United States Postal Service just pitched some changes that could affect how those items get delivered.

According to CBS News, USPS still isn’t where they want to be financially. That’s why they rolled out a 10-year “Delivering for America” plan a few years ago. The strategic plan is meant to help modernize and revitalize the postal service. Its ultimate goal is to improve things like logistics, USPS facilities/equipment and fleet vehicles. Those things take a little bit of money.

One of the ways they hope to save money is by changing their delivery logistics. Under the changes proposed in late August, USPS would save nearly $3 billion. By adjusting the pick-up and drop-off times for Post Offices that are far from regional hubs, they can reduce transportation costs and the number of trips that go through neighborhoods.

According to the fact sheet, 75% of First-Class Mail won’t be affected and in many cases, mail will actually move faster. The Washington Post wanted to know about that other 25%. Their article revealed the customers that would be most impacted by the changes, should they be approved, were those in rural areas. It’s not a secret that Idaho has a lot of those.

USPS Proposal Would Save $3B, Slow Rural Mail Delivery Getty Images loading...

The Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, told them that in some rural areas mail could start showing up 12 hours later. Another USPS Spokesman told CBS that delivery from rural areas could take up to 24 hours longer but would still arrive within five days.

However, it’s something that Idahoans in rural areas might not have to worry about right away. The USPS says that if approved, they wouldn’t make these changes until after the 2024 election and holiday seasons have passed.

Other USPS Changes Affecting Idaho

If you haven’t bought stamps since July, they’ll cost you more the next time you do. As part of the “Delivering for America” 10-year plan, USPS upped the price of Forever Stamps from 68 cents to 73 cents. First-Class Stamps weren’t the only rates affected. The new pricing structure included:

Letters (metered 1 oz.) jumping from 64 to 69 cents

Domestic postcards jumping from 53 to 56 cents

International postcards jumping from $1.55 to $1.65

International Letters (1 oz.) jumping from $1.55 to $1.65

Additional per-ounce price for single piece letters jumping from 23 to 28 cents

