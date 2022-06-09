Report Says This Is ‘The Best Seafood Restaurant In Idaho’
When someone thinks of Idaho, they probably don’t think of “amazing seafood.” We can’t say we blame anyone who doesn’t think that either since we’re not along the coastline. The truth, however, is that Idaho is home to several great seafood spots, and a new report named Boise as host to the best seafood restaurant in all of Idaho.
This report comes from 24/7 Tempo as they gathered data from lists, ratings, reviews, and even the Food Network. They did note that they excluded sushi bars and “informal seafood shacks.” Now, because they named a Boise spot as the best in Idaho, we’re going to name some honorable mentions in the Treasure Valley before we get to the best seafood restaurant in Idaho.
Here are the honorable mentions for the best seafood restaurants within the Treasure Valley according to ratings from Yelp users.