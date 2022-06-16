America’s Favorite Vegetable Isn’t What You Think
Maybe absence really does make the heart grow stronger. Maybe too much of a good thing can be a bad thing. According to a new report, the potato isn't our favorite vegetable. It may be the State Vegetable of Idaho; but, it's not our favorite. So, what is?
Think of all you can do with a potato. Chips, fries, tots, vodka, I could go on and on like Bubba Gump talking about shrimp. I don't agree with the results, but they are official. Green Giant recently polled 5,000 Americans about their favorite veggie and broccoli was the overwhelming favorite. Did we side with the majority?
To see what your state said was their favorite vegetable, keep scrolling. I made a list of every state with their favorite. Overall, 29 states chose broccoli as their favorite vegetable. Corn is the second favorite in the country. Coming in third, was the carrot.
There appears to be a lot of change over the past year in our taste, as 54% of states have a new favorite vegetable this year. I just refuse to believe that it's not potato. Stop the count!