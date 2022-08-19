Y’all it’s one of Idaho’s proudest holidays! At least... everyone probably assumes that haha
It’s officially National Potato Day!
So, of course we gotta eat some potatoes! Keep scrolling for a list of 8 Awesome Ways to Use Potatoes for Your Dinners & Snacks 👇
National Today says...
“Potatoes have been a popular food for centuries so it’s about time we recognize this versatile and ap-peeling favorite. Mashed, smashed, chipped, or covered in cheese, potatoes can be eaten with just about every meal — or as a meal! — making these starchy veggies a delicious and easy way to get iron, potassium, and vitamin c. The puns are just baked right in! Now just fry and stop us from telling you the whole scoop on what makes National Potato Day so …spudtacular.”
Keep scrolling for 8 Awesome Ways to Use Potatoes for Your Dinners & Snacks, and also 10 Facts About Potatoes You Probably Didn’t Know 👇
8 Awesome Ways to Use Potatoes for Your Dinners & Snacks
10 Potato Facts You Probably Didn't Know
Idaho produces more potatoes than any other state. That may not be a surprise but did you know on average in one year is is over a billion dollars in revenue for the state?! That is a lot of potatoes. How much do we really know about these potatoes that have helped make our great state what it is today?
Peek Inside the Big Idaho Potato
You may be wondering, what kind of amenities come with a giant potato like this ... you know ... in the middle of nowhere? Surprisingly, this potato comes with all of the essentials, and then some. Here are a few photos of what the Big Idaho Potato looks like on the inside.
