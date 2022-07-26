How to Make the Best Idaho Fry Sauce for Your Summer Meals

How are y’all enjoying this hot Idaho Summer? I hope y’all are helping yourself to some good grub, but none of your Summer meals are 100% complete without some traditional Idaho fry sauce...

We LOVE fry sauce here in Idaho.

We love it so much that it actually makes for a difficult traveling experience when we’re not in Idaho anymore — because we’ll still ask for fry sauce everywhere we eat, but in other states they’ll have no clue what we’re talking about.

“You mean sauce for your fries? You mean like ketchup, sir?” No. I mean FRY SAUCE.

If you’re looking to start adding fry sauce to your meals, then check this out. There’s an updated list from Stacker and Allrecipes’ that shares recipes from Idaho, and I wanted to specifically highlight the best way to make Idaho FRY SAUCE.

You’re welcome!

Recipe from Allrecipes

Original recipe yields 32 servings Ingredient Checklist 1 cup mayonnaise 2 tablespoons mayonnaise ¼ cup white sugar ½ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon paprika ¼ teaspoon ground mustard ½ teaspoon onion powder ½ cup ketchup 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce "Whisk together 1 cup mayonnaise plus 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, sugar, salt, paprika, ground mustard, and onion powder until smooth. Stir in the ketchup, vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce until well blended. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes. Store covered in refrigerator."

Keep scrolling for your picks for the Best Fry Sauce in the Boise Area, as well as the Top 3 Best Fast Food French Fries Spots in Boise 👇

Here is Your Pick For The Best Fry Sauce in the Treasure Valley We took to Facebook to get your picks for the places with the most flavorful fry sauce in the Treasure Valley. Who are you going with?

Top 3 Best Fast Food French Fries Spots in Boise, Ranked