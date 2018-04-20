6 Homes With Pools to Keep You Cool in the Treasure Valley

I'm knocking on wood as I type this, I think we've safely past the random spring snowfall we've experience over the past couple of weeks!

I'm not saying that because the forecast between now and next Thursday shows every day as sunny with a high in the upper 60s or lower 70s. I say that because my apartment complex has already opened our pool! I've been living there for almost five years and I'm pretty confident that I've never seen it open before mid-May.

That means the days of catching some rays on a pool floatie and enjoying some BBQ poolside aren't far away! Don't have your own pool (or apartment complex/HOA pool) to enjoy? These six beautiful Treasure Valley homes are on the market and each of them includes their own in-ground pool! That's right, you can actually own these homes*.

* You know, if you win the lottery. Some of these homes are SPENDY!

Beds: 3

3 Baths: 3

3 Square Feet: 2,293

2,293 Other Features: In addition to your private backyard oasis (pool and hot tub) this listing also includes a three car garage, gas fireplace, master bedroom with private balcony and a bathroom with dual sinks, soaker tub and separate shower.

Beds: 4

4 Baths: 2

2 Square Feet: 2,514

2,514 Other Features: In addition to your pool and six person jacuzzi, this home is set in a park-like atmosphere and has a new roof and granite counter tops.

Beds: 3

3 Baths: 3

3 Square Feet: 4,757

4,757 Other Features: Located close to Hillcrest Golf Course, this home has a huge covered patio and views of the rim. Have guests coming to visit? There's also a lower level guest room and great room!

Beds: 5

5 Baths: 5

5 Square Feet: 5,469

5,469 Other Features: This home was designed for entertaining! That's why the gathering spaces are so large and why there's an incredible home theater included as part of the property. Check out that master bath...it's got it's own fireplace!The kitchen also includes an island with prep sink, wrap-around breakfast bar and built in swiveling stools.

Beds: 5

5 Baths: 5

5 Square Feet: 6,109

6,109 Other Features: This home is such a unique combination of modern construction with a rustic flair. They spared no expense and included a 3 car garage (with RV bay,) wine closet, formal dining room, mini-bar, theater room and three different fireplaces. The master isn't just a bedroom, it's a private suite!