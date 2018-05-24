5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Boise Castle

The iconic home on Warm Springs Avenue is back on the market for $2.7 million! You may have driven past it hundreds of times, but we bet you didn't know this!

My old neighborhood was off of Warm Springs and I must have ran past the "Boise Castle" once a week the entire time I lived over there. It wasn't until the house went on the market in 2016 (for $3.4 million at the time) that I became really curious about what the inside of the 5 bedroom, 7 bathroom house looked like.

Built in 2010, the sandstone castle looks like something out of Medieval times with a 220 pound iron front door, gargoyle and dragon artwork, suits of armor, a theater in the round, roof top jacuzzi, barttop and torch-lights. You can take a peek around in the video below! Then test how much you REALLY know about the home with some fun facts we found on a website dedicated to this Idaho landmark!

FYI, the house was relisted on Zillow just 40 days ago.

1700 E Warm Springs Ave-01 from Blu Fish Photography on Vimeo.