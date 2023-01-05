5 Proven Ways to Make Cash Off of Unwanted Gift Cards in Boise

As you get older, the question “what do you want for Christmas” or “what do you want for your birthday” gets more and more difficult to answer.

Maybe that’s because you’re blessed enough to not really need anything. Or your home is filled with enough “stuff” that you don’t want anything else that’s going to add to the clutter. So, you say “I don’t know. A gift card is fine.”

Your well-intentioned, out-of-state relative scurries off to find a gift card they think you’ll absolutely love. They sign the card with a big smiley face, address the envelope and send it your way.

When it arrives, you’re so excited to receive a piece of mail that’s not a bill. Excitement turns to disappointment when you realize they’ve sent you a gift card you can’t use in Boise. You know a brand like Dunkin’, Five Below or Raising Canes that we just don’t have in the Treasure Valley (yet.)

You’re grateful, but you know that gift card is going to go to waste sitting in your junk drawer. What if we told you that it didn’t have to? There are several websites that will give you a cash offer for your unwanted or unused gift cards.

Now, we’ll warn you that the offer you’re going to get is less than the value of your gift card BUT look at it this way - you’re getting more out of it than you were by letting it collect dust! Something is better than nothing, right?

If you’ve found yourself in this situation, here are a couple of options for cashing them in!

The 5 Best Places to Get Cash Back for Gift Cards You Can't Use in Boise Gift cards are thoughtful and usually pretty helpful gifts...unless someone bought you a gift card for a store that doesn't have a location within 100+ miles of Boise. Rather than hang on to those and let them go to waste, these are some places you can sell them for cash! We tried some of the options out with a hypothetical $25 Dunkin' Donuts gift card to see who offered the best deal.

