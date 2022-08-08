There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.

GOBankingRates says, “If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place, but you don't know how you could possibly afford to relocate, consider the fact that there are destinations around the country and world that want your company so badly that they'll give you land, a home and/or big piles of cash to make you a member of their community.”

Keep scrolling for the 4 U.S. cities literally giving away money and land to move there, as well as a list of 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise 👇

4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho

25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise