When it comes to investing in the stock market, how likely are you to pay attention to what’s going on locally or in your same state? I’m sure many Idahoans invest in the stock market, as it is a great way to build wealth, though a lot of the time our focus is not on Idaho, but rather the best stocks throughout the nation or even the world.

NerdWallet.com says, “This is how ordinary people invest in some of the most successful companies in the world. For companies, stocks are a way to raise money to fund growth, products, and other initiatives.”

Precisely, the majority keep their eyes on the companies (wherever they may be) worth investing in, but what are some of the best local stocks here in Idaho?

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Idaho last week using data from IEX Cloud. They say, “Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in Idaho, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Idaho were included in the list.”

According to Stacker, “the highest performing stock on the list returned +7.1% last week.”

4 Idaho Stocks That Are the Best Stocks in Idaho Right Now

