2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet: See All of the Fashion!

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards have arrived and artists are bringing out their fashion A-game for the red carpet.

On Sunday (May 15), the annual awards show took place in Sin City at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. This year, Sean "Diddy" Combs is hosting the star-studded affair while Mary J. Blige will be honored with the prestigious Icon Award.

The Weeknd is going into the show as the most-nominated artist in 17 categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist. He and Ariana Grande's collab, "Save Your Tears" is nominated in six categories. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo won six awards before the official telecast even began. The "Driver's License" singer took home the awards for Top New Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album.

Taylor Swift made headlines for winning Top Country Album for Red (Taylor's Version) as the original recording won the same award back in 2013. This year she also took home Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Country Artist and Top Country Female Artist.

Below, stay tuned for photos of artists at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.