The Boise Factory Outlet mall is such a sad shopping center that it doesn't even have a website. That's a far cry from other thriving outlet malls around the country that are adding holiday sales, holiday hours and visits with Santa to their websites.

Built in 1994, The Boise Factory Outlet Mall has to be one of the biggest retail tragedies in the Treasure Valley. Overall, it has a 3.4 star rating on Google based on 549 reviews but very few glowing reviews are recent. Google breaks down words people use most often in their reviews and "sad" and "dead" among the Top 10.

Get our free mobile app

It hasn't always been that way. If you take a quick Google Maps tour through a 2007 Boise Factory Outlets, there were at least 25 different retailers there at the time including Wrangler, Osh Gosh B' Bosh, Kitchen Collection, Hanes-Bali-Playtex and Footlocker. Today? There's basically nothing left. Eddie Bauer, Jazzercise, Brigade Print Shop and Trinity Learning Center are sticking it out for now.

The property fell into the hands of Gardner Co., the company responsible for filling the Boise hole with the Eighth and Main tower, back in September 2021. It's unlikely that they will continue using using the mall as an outlet mall. The most recent plan may result in it being torn down and replaced with a Kenworth Trucks dealership. But that's not a done deal and it's always fun to dream about what could've been!

We asked our listeners what stores they would've actually been interested in shopping at if they had a location at the Boise Factory Outlets. These are the 15 stores you told us you would've made the drive for.

15 Stores That Could Make the Boise Factory Outlets a Fun Place to Shop Again Built in 1994, the Boise Factory Outlets once had a ton of potential. Unfortunately, the shopping complex is down to just two tenants. Was it the wrong combination of stores? Perhaps! Because these are the stores you told us you would've actually shopped at if they had a location there. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

25 Stores That Are No Longer at Boise Towne Square Mall In April 2022, we counted 20 vacant storefronts at the Boise Towne Square Mall. Since it opened in 1988, a lot of stores have come and gone. While this is in no way a complete list of the stores that have moved on from the mall or closed completely, these are 25 that are no longer there. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart