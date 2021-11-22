14 Tiny Towns In and Around Idaho With Incredibly Festive Christmas Names

There's one town in Idaho that's almost everyone forgets until December rolls around. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive Post Office!

The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."

It's a postmark so coveted that if you search eBay, you'll find several postcards with that cancellation mark for sale including this one from 1940 that's going for $39.16! The postmark has gotten more festive since 1940. The one that you see in this KREM news video from 2019 has a little Santa on it!

Santa, Idaho has literally cashed in on its name before. Why and how? Scroll down to find out and discover all the Christmas-named towns you'll find in Idaho and its neighboring states!

