10 Ways to Celebrate the Coolest Date of the Year (Or Even the Decade)

Here is your official reminder that today is officially TWOSDAY … or 2/22/22.

Thankfully, all the best things in the world come in twos, and that’s exactly how we should celebrate, right?

It’s time to double up! :)

There aren’t hardly any days like this – it’s such a rare thing. The last time there was a day like this was 11/11/11, but even that day fell on a Friday, and there isn’t really a day of the week associated with the number 11.

However, this day (2/22/22) falls on a Tuesday … coincidence? I think not. So … it’s even more fascinating.

And if it wasn't already coincidence enough, today is also Taco Tuesday, National Margarita Day, and National Cook a Sweet Potato Day – so celebrate by having two of your favorites :)

Here are some awesome ways for Idahoans to celebrate this once-in-a-decade TWOSDAY …

(Keep scrolling for a guide to all of the best taco & margarita places!)

10 Awesome Ways to Celebrate TWOSDAY (02/22/22)

National Margarita Day AND Taco Tuesday? Here's Your Boise Guide! Here in the Treasure Valley, there's not much that we love more than margaritas and Mexican food. So here's everything you need to know about how to celebrate this magical day!

Boise's Ultimate Taco Guide If you have ever found yourself looking for some tacos in the Treasure Valley, this is the guide you'll need to keep in your favorites. Check out Boise's Top 35 Taco Spots, here!