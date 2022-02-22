10 Ways to Celebrate the Coolest Date of the Year (Or Even the Decade)
Here is your official reminder that today is officially TWOSDAY … or 2/22/22.
Thankfully, all the best things in the world come in twos, and that’s exactly how we should celebrate, right?
It’s time to double up! :)
There aren’t hardly any days like this – it’s such a rare thing. The last time there was a day like this was 11/11/11, but even that day fell on a Friday, and there isn’t really a day of the week associated with the number 11.
However, this day (2/22/22) falls on a Tuesday … coincidence? I think not. So … it’s even more fascinating.
And if it wasn't already coincidence enough, today is also Taco Tuesday, National Margarita Day, and National Cook a Sweet Potato Day – so celebrate by having two of your favorites :)
Here are some awesome ways for Idahoans to celebrate this once-in-a-decade TWOSDAY …
(Keep scrolling for a guide to all of the best taco & margarita places!)