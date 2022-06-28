10 Favorite Episodes Of The Office To Watch During The Heat Wave

We're in the midst of a heat wave here in Idaho, currently. For the first time this year, we're seeing temperatures reach triple digits in some areas of the Treasure Valley.

It's not fun being outside when it's that hot. It's not safe for your pets, either. So, why not stay inside and enjoy some of your favorite TV shows? My suggestion? The Office.

I've made a list of my ten favorite episodes of the hit show, which you can currently stream on Peacock. I opted for Premium so I could enjoy the Superfan episodes they have. These Superfan episodes are great for the Superfan, like me. They contain never seen before scenes and extras. I love it because I've already watched the show 100 times, now there's no stuff so it's almost like watching it again for the first time. Almost.

So, this week, let's crank the AC and sit down with some munchies and enjoy my personal ten favorite episodes of The Office. They cover a range of seasons, but we'll see some patterns. Let's dive in!

10. The Lover - Season 6 Episode 7

Could you imagine finding out your mother is dating Michael Scott? What an awful moment for Pam and it's hilarious to watch it all start to click. Outstanding physical comedy in this episode. I love how Jim is placed in the middle of the awkward no win situation. Creates great moments of comedy and the cringe that The Office is known to bring.

9. Threat Level Midnight - Season 7 Episode 17

We finally get to see Michael's movie, and it is not a let down. A long version they made of the movie is provided below and is absolutely worth the watch. I used to make home movies and thought they were so great, so I really relate to Michael in this episode. Love Jim as Goldenface and Dwight's robot(?).

8. Andy's Play - Season 7 Episode 3

The songs always get stuck in my head. Is it the funniest episode? No. However, there's something endearing about it. Andy tries hard. Very rarely does it pay off for him. You just have to feel for the guy. It's different from most episodes, and I enjoy it.

7. Back From Vacation - Season 3 Episode 12

Michael means to send the controversial picture to Packer but emails it to Packaging instead. What a great setup, and it only gets better from there as we watch Michael struggle and try to hide it from Jan before just accepting his fate...which never seems to come despite everything going wrong. Classic.

6. A Benihana Christmas - Season 3 Episodes 10 and 11

A two parter but I'm lumping them in together. So many funny moments at the restaurant, and then when you realize the girls they brought back aren't the same girls they were trying for at the restaurant it creates a funny moment. A nice little Easter egg for you.

5. Gay Witch Hunt - Season 3 Episode 1

Michael just doesn't get it. We follow along as he learns the hard way about how life has evolved around him while he's been lost in a day dream. It's edgy, but doesn't cross the line to offensive, in my opinion. Great comedic moments and some iconic moments for the show in this episode.

4. Stress Relief - Season 5 Episodes 14 and 15

Has to be my favorite cold open of the series. One thing after another during the first aid seminar, topped off with Dwight putting on the dummy's mask. Hilarious. Every time. So much about this episode highlights what's so great about The Office. Totally inept.

3. Scott's Tots - Season 6 Episode 12

Could this be the most cringe-inducing episode of television ever? I think so. You feel for Michael in the bottom of your stomach. It's so funny and painful to watch you almost have to turn away but just can't. It just keeps getting worse and worse for Michael and we're all dragged along for the ride.

2. Dinner Party - Season 4 Episode 13

You were probably expecting this to be number one, weren't you? Can't blame you. So much cringe packed into a single episode. I loved the episodes with Michael and Jan. I'm one of few who thinks they should have ended up with each other just for my own entertainment. No offense to Holly.

Michael and Jan's tension make for one of the best episodes of the entire series. You're just waiting for that explosion. Then all of Michael's belongings like his homemade table and flat-screen add so much to the character. It's so Michael. He would have all of that in his home. Love when we get to see behind the curtain and into Michael's private life outside of work.

1. Gossip - Season 6 Episode 1

I don't think this is a popular pick. However, I stand by it. This episode makes me laugh every single time. Michael being typical Michael and can't handle being left out of the office gossip, Andy questioning his sexuality, the Toby jokes...it's my favorite.

I don't think I laughed harder during the entire series than I did when Michael tries to get Stanley's wife on the phone. Gets me every time. Gold! I think it's worthy of the top spot. Don't believe me? Watch it. Try not to laugh!

Did I miss your favorite episode? What is it? Comment or send me a Tweet @CortFreeman.

