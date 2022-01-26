10 Cant Miss Things to Do and See in Meridian Idaho

Meridian has won many awards over over the past decade or so as being one of the best places in the country to live and to raise a family. One such article was from Readers Digest in 2020 before the pandemic changed everyone's lives. Readers Digest called Meridian, The Nicest Place in Idaho saying, "Meridian, Idaho residents have always been welcoming and caring which is one of many major reasons why our city is at the top of the list of one of the fastest growing cities in America. People want to live where they are welcome, neighbors are friendly and caring. This reputation we own is why there’s this continuous influx of people moving here and rapid growth we experience."

Meridian is indeed a fantastic city boarding Boise with lots to do. Scroll to check out 10 great things to do, see, experience and check out in Meridian. This list doesn't even include any of the incredible outdoor parks and playgrounds in Meridian. Just know there are plenty and they are amazing too. Some of my favorite Meridian parks for kiddos are Discover Park, Settlers Park and Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park.

6 Exciting New Stores Planned for The Village at Meridian in 2022 If you haven't driven past or through The Village at Meridian lately, there's a lot of construction underway! According to the Village's website, these projects are currently underway!

Everything That Meridian's Wahooz Family Fun Zone Has to Offer Before you visit Wahooz, get a sneak peek of what is in store for you with the photos below.

KEEP LOOKING: 50 Reasons Why Discovery Park In Meridian is the Ultimate Family Daycation Discovery Park is in Phase One of a 75-acre park for families. Kids can ride the zip lines, jump through the splash pad, build in the enormous sandbox, and Discovery everything in Idaho. It's almost like a Summer field trip.

First Look: The Elton Family Aquatics Center at the Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA The new state-of-the-art aquatics center is gorgeous. Take a look!

Inside Vertical View, The Massive Climbing Gym off I-84 in Meridian Even though most people don't stop to check this place out, you really should. It is very impressive and fantastic for kids, teens and adults.