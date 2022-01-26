How to Become a Plant Parent: The 10 Best Plants & Advice From Locals
Have you ever wanted to be a plant parent?
Plants hold so many benefits: Studies show they improve mental health, they clean the air in homes, they boost productivity and they’re just all-around aesthetically pleasing.
I’m unashamed to admit that I’ve wanted to own plants so badly, for so long, but I was convinced that I couldn’t keep them alive to save my life.
Well, as it turns out, owning and maintaining plants is actually way easier than I originally assumed. I was simply buying the wrong plants, and/or overwatering them in a panicked frenzy in my attempt to keep them alive (which ironically only killed them faster).
So, if you are anything like me, perhaps you can use some help as well.
I turned to the people of Boise who have green thumbs, and asked them:
What are the best plants for beginners, and what pieces of advice can they give for someone just starting out?
Listed below are the top 10 best houseplants for beginners, as well as where to find them and how best to keep them alive.
