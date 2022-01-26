These 3 Boise Bagel Shops Seriously Have the Best Bagels

Doesn’t a good bagel or bagel sandwich sound amazing right now? Nothing beats a good parmesan bagel with egg, ham, and some melty provolone or cheddar cheese – yumm. This has gotta be one of the best ways to kick off your workday.
I’ve always been a huge fan of bagel sandwiches, especially for a good, fast, and filling breakfast or lunch to help get me through the workday. And totally randomly the other day, I realized that I haven’t had a bagel sandwich in months … or maybe even years 👀
Okay, I remember the last bagel I purchased, it was the smoked salmon bagel at the fair, and it was freakin’ incredible. I can’t believe I haven’t had one in like 2 years! This is wildly unacceptable. So, I started looking into the best bagel shops in the Boise area (photos and details below).
I made the huge mistake of starting my research before lunch (one of the dumber things I’ve ever done), so I took a fast break to go try Blue Sky Bagels. That was the best lunch I’ve had in a long time, and now I can’t wait to try the other two shops on the list. When looking for the best bagel shops, I took into consideration how local they are, the variety of bagels/sandwiches, and the reviews online from Google and Yelp.
If you’re a fan of amazing bagel sandwiches like I am … then here are the 3 Best Boise Bagel Shops for you :)