Worst Hotel Experiences in Boise That’ll Make You Feel Dirty

Hotels can be a place of relaxation or absolute terror! At least that’s what we discovered when we searched through some of the craziest reviews of multiple hotels right here in Boise. Some of the reviews were so terrifying (or gross) we couldn’t even share them in this story. Yes – there are some out there that are just that bad. That should say a lot when you scroll down and take a look at some of the nastiest and most terrifying hotel nightmares we’ve ever read. Hopefully, neither of us will ever have to step foot in places like these!

Boise's Worst Hotel Visits as Told by the Guests Who Survived Them These hotel nightmares will have you triple-checking the next time you book your next stay.

These 11 Hilarious Reviews of Idaho Jails Will Make You Thank God For The Internet Actual Google reviews for Idaho Jails and Prisons. No, really!

1-Star Reviews of Treasure Valley Police Departments Let's get into the most facepalmed 1-star reviews of Treasure Valley Police Departments!