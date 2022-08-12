Unforgettable Overnights in Idaho Hotel with Secret Rooms, Two Way Mirrors and More
If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Constantly a recommendation from locals and visitors and only about four hour drive from Boise.
Lava Hot Springs Idaho has a lot to offer but stay at this bed and breakfast and you surly wont forget your experience. Two-way mirrors, secret rooms behind bookshelves, romance, history and a visit to remember. This is one of those fun places where they have different themed rooms. There are a lot of fun photos on Social media from people who have stayed.
Even if the phantom of the opera vibe isn't your thing, remember when I said romance? Well what says romance more than a heart shaped bath tub? Probably a lot of things but still, cool right? If the tub isnt enough, they have a whole Romeo and Juliet themed suite!
There's a phantom's lair suite, a Roman bath suite, a medieval chamber, and more. Check out photos of more themed room suites that are much closer, as in right here in Boise...