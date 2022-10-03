Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures.

Who's feeling like they could use a staycation?

Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.

That said, if you’re looking for a simple staycation or the perfect romantic retreat, or, if you're like me, and you're just looking for a relaxing getaway and some alone time ... The Grove Hotel has what you need! From hot tubs with a view, to delicious food, to much-needed massage services. Check out the pictures below! 👇

The Grove’s website says...

“As the original AAA Four Diamond full-service hotel in Boise, The Grove Hotel upholds its reputation as the city’s premier hotel by offering luxury without sacrificing comfort. With breathtaking views of the rolling, green Boise foothills and a central location that lends itself to bustling downtown activity, don’t expect to leave the City of Trees feeling unfulfilled.”

Love Exploring’s article says...

“Located in a striking high-rise in the heart of Boise, The Grove Hotel has recently been renovated to a high standard, showcasing the hotel's historic details, and including updated high-end amenities. An ideal escape from the buzz of downtown Boise, the rooms are decorated in neutral tones with accent walls and large cozy beds.”

They also mentioned the highly rated Trillium Restaurant, "serving modern Pacific Northwest-inspired dishes with ingredients sourced from local farmers and producers,” and I know how much we all love food pictures so I was sure to include some below 👇

Idaho's #1 Hotel Ranks As One of the Best in America

