Why KTVB’s Bri Eggers Wore The Same Dress for 10 Days Straight
It seems like everyone knows KTVB's meteorologist Bri Eggers. The graduate of Kuna High School is one of a team of metrologists on KTVB. Eggers has been the target of some on social media who've been critical of her attire in recent years. Never one to back down, Eggers answered her critics and was backed up by several on-air personalities.
A look at the career of Bri Eggers
The KTVB meteorologist experimented with what she would wear during her multiple weather forecasts on several KTVB news shows. Eggers revealed that she wore the same back dress for ten consecutive days this week. She bravely shared that a viewer has contacted her, criticizing what she wears. The viewer said that her wardrobe was so unattractive that it distracts from Egger's weather forecast. (An extreme comment that hardly seems rational.)
On a lighter note, Eggers did say she washed the dress. "It's not Bri Eggers stinkgate, I did wash the dress," Eggers called her clothing, her armor or work uniform. She then proceeded to present the forecast. You can view the entire story here.
Who DISH is keeping off your television from KTVB
Morgan Romero KTVB-KGW-KTVB