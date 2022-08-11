What NFL Teams Do Idahoans Love the Most? (According to Actual Ticket Sales)

Unfortunately, we don’t have an NFL team here in Idaho, so we Idahoans like to cheer on other (somewhat local) pro football teams like the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos, or the Las Vegas Raiders.

Actually, after many polls, Idahoans say those are their exact top 3 favorite teams. Your feedback is totally synonymous with the ticket sales statistics, too, according to Vivid Seats. (Photos & List of Top 5 👇)

It is no doubt … the #1 Most Popular NFL Team in Idaho is the Seattle Seahawks.

I’m a huge Denver Broncos fan, so it pains me to see the Seahawks be more popular … but it’s just a fact.

Below is a list of the Top 5 Most Popular NFL Teams in Idaho (According to Actual Ticket Sales).

Most Popular NFL Teams in Idaho (According to Actual Ticket Sales)

Super Bowl LVI 2022: Former Boise Bronco Donte Deayon to Play for the Rams

This NFL Superstar With Idaho Ties May Be Jealous of Kellen Moore Kellen Moore has a lot of hype around him-- but what's going on with his coaching future? It seems that his name pops up in every head coaching vacancy but he has yet to be hired away from Dallas-- where that fan base can't seem to decide if they want to love him or hate him. While Kellen gets all of the love--what about this multi-time Pro Bowler with Idaho ties-- just like Moore?