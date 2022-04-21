Weed Tweets: The People of Idaho React to 4/20 in Hilarious Ways

heyrabbiticons via Canva

Yesterday (April 20) was somewhat of a holiday for Idahoans. According to Time Magazine, the origin of 4/20’s connections to smoking marijuana originated in 1971 when high school students at San Rafael High School would meet at 4:20 PM to smoke the green stuff. The story goes that it eventually evolved to the students using the number “420” as a code for weed.

Fast-forward to 2022 and the people of Idaho were clearly in tune with marijuana’s special day yesterday. It’s no secret that many traveled to Oregon to stock up on green goodies. Whether it was celebration or jealousy of neighboring legal states, Idahoans took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions and thoughts on celebrating 4/20 in Idaho.

Grab some Cheetos and a bean bag as we dive into the hilarious tweets of Idahoans on 4/20.

The people of Idaho had a lot to tweet about on 4/20. Here are our favorite tweets from weed's favorite day of the year.

