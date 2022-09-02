We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird

From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!

Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.

But the belle of this ball is Washington! We knew the Evergreen State was colorful, but their laws are straight up out there! Like, mega weird.

1. Strippers & Vending Machines. What do strippers and Washington's vending machines have in common? Their interest in poles! Washington requires patrons to acquire permits before they hitch a vending machine to a utility pole.

2. Hypnosis is a No-sis. Washington state says its citizens in a state of hypnosis must avoid all windows at all times. Here's our question: how the heck would the entranced even know?!

3. Put Your Best Bigfoot Forward. It's illegal to harass the iconic legend in Washington.

4. Common Sense. Washington lawmakers are sick of being sick! If you've got a cold, the law says stay home!

5. No Dots. The flag of the United States of America is a thing of beauty! Washington officials agree we should leave it alone. After all, polk dots would totally clash with stars and stripes!

6. No Meat...Sundays? Washington makes its citizens abstain from meat on the Day of Rest! Its citizens can't even purchase the fleshy protein!

Were you surprised by any of these? We sure were!

