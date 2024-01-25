If You Live in Washington State, Don&#8217;t Answer Calls From These 5 Area Codes

If You Live in Washington State, Don’t Answer Calls From These 5 Area Codes

ponsulak

At the end of 2023, Time Magazine estimated that Americans receive an estimated 33 million robocalls every day. That adds up to a jaw dropping 50 billion robo calls made each year! Many carriers offer call filters that automatically forward spam calls to voicemail and those numbers are still sky high. Does seeing them make you wonder “whatever happened to that Do Not Call List?”

We’ll save you from Googling the answer to the questions. 11 states maintain their own “Do Not Call” lists, but neither Washington nor Utah are on that list. However, the Washington Secretary of State’s website does say that it is illegal for telephone solicitors to call Washington phone numbers who signed up for the Federal Trade Commission’s National Do Not Call Registry. Their governor signed a bill updating the state’s telemarketing laws to prohibit telemarketers from using automatic dialing and announcing devices. It also made assisting in sending messages using those devices illegal. 

ronstik
loading...

Utah also relies on the federal list but has a Telephone Fraud Protection act that requires telemarketers doing business in Utah to “obtain a bond to help pay for restitution to victims should telephone fraud occur.” 

Get our free mobile app

Washington's SOS website explains that companies that you already have a relationship with, political campaigns, charities and telephone surveyors are exempt from the “Do Not Call” list and can call residents with any Washington area code. Utah lists their exemptions in the full text of their law.

Rafael Abdrakhmanov
loading...

But you know who doesn’t care about these rules? Scammers. Scammers who are hoping you’ll be curious enough about getting a call from a number that you don’t recognize that you’ll call them back.

Area Codes Scammers Are Most Likely to Use

Washington has six area codes. Utah has three. Would you recognize them if the showed up on your phone without the city listed? Maybe, maybe not.

We know that memorizing phone numbers is a lost are, but there is a handful of area codes to avoid answering calls from. According to SocialCatfish.com, these are the area codes that folks in Washington and Utah should NOT answer phone calls from unless they are expecting a call from someone in these areas. 

Five Area Codes Scammers Use to Scam Unsuspecting People in Washington and Utah

According to SocialCatfish.com, these are area codes that people in Washington and Utah should avoid answering calls from. They're international numbers frequently associated with phone scams. Answering them or calling them back could result in high international calling fees.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: Idahoans Keep Falling for These 6 Common Scams

According to the Boise Police, these are some of the most common scams Idahoans will encounter over the phone, mail or online.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

The 5 Best Places to Get Cash Back for Gift Cards You Can't Use in Boise

Gift cards are thoughtful and usually pretty helpful gifts...unless someone bought you a gift card for a store that doesn't have a location within 100+ miles of Boise. Rather than hang on to those and let them go to waste, these are some places you can sell them for cash! We tried some of the options out with a hypothetical $25 Dunkin' Donuts gift card to see who offered the best deal.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Filed Under: Do Not Call, January 2024 MH, newsletter, Scams
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 107.9 LITE FM