Utah Jazz Coach Quin Snyder Steps Down

After 8 seasons as head coach of the Utah Jazz, Quin Snyder has officially resigned. It had recently been rumored then reported that Snyder had been contemplating his future with the team. The team has now made the announcement official that he will be stepping down. This could impact Idaho basketball fans in a major way. More on that later.

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images loading...

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said, "Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years. The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision. On behalf of Ashley and I along with our ownership group and our entire organization, we thank Quin and Amy from the bottom of our hearts for all of their contributions to the state of Utah and the Jazz and wish them nothing but the best."

Utah Jazz v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images loading...

Star Donovan Mitchell, however, doesn't sound as pleased about the decision. He's reportedly 'surprised and disappointed' by Snyder's decision to leave. Sources at ESPN say Mitchell has been left "unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise's future." This is not a good sign, with rumors already swirling about Mitchell wanting out and possibly going to a big market like New York. All the let downs at the end of the season have to be frustrated for a stud like Mitchell. If it's frustrating for us as fans, he has to be feeling it, too. I understand it.

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images loading...

Over those eight seasons with the team, he had a record of 372-264 and only missed the playoffs twice. However, despite the regular season success they could never live up to it during the postseason when it mattered. The Jazz would fall short of expectations season after season, and Quin was able to lead the team to a Western Conference Final, let alone the NBA Finals. Most recently, the Jazz were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks, even with an injured Luka Doncic.

Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks - Game One Getty IPhoto by Tom Pennington/Getty Imagesmages loading...

Quin stepped down with two years remaining on his contract, so despite the rumors the decision is still pretty surprising. Especially with his name being brought up in connection with the available Lakers job this offseason. That didn't happen and nothing came of it, but why resign now? If he knew it was going to happen, why not a couple months or weeks ago when he could have landed a decent high profile job? Many possibilities. I don't have those answers.

Utah Jazz v New York Knicks Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images loading...

According to Shams Charania, the Jazz do have a starter list of candidates for their now open head coach position. That list reportedly includes Alex Jensen, former Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Celtics assistant Will Hardy, and Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

Going to be something to keep our eye on as it develops. They now don't have a head coach, the team is still dealing with Rudy Gobert trade rumors, Donovan Mitchell isn't happy. This is not the way to start a pivotal offseason. Here we go. Get the popcorn ready. Until then, keep scrolling to check out the many faces of Coach Snyder. The laughs, the frustration, the confusion...all of it below. You can tell this team took its toll on him.

This could potentially have a big impact on the state of Idaho. It's only a four and a half hour drive from Boise to Salt Lake City, the closest drive to any "major" city with a professional sports team. They've been a good team the past few years. If they tank what are we supposed to do? Look West to the Portland Trail Blazers? That's a far drive. Those of us in Idaho are depending on a good team in the Utah Jazz. We need them to get their act together here very soon. Time to get to work.

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images loading...

Utah Jazz Coach Quin Snyder Steps Down After weeks or rumors turned reports, Utah Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder has stepped down after 8 seasons. The team is now on the hunt for their new coach amid an offseason of uncertainty.

History of Boise Sports Arena and Concert Venue Names