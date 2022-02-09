Earlier this week, Team USA’s Women’s Hockey Team played against Switzerland in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games … and they absolutely crushed it (8-0 win).

Right out of the gate, Hilary Knight (from Sun Valley) scored the first goal of the game. This is her fourth time representing Team USA, and she’s already won one gold medal and two silver medals. Here are a couple photos from 2018.

During the recent game against Switzerland, Hilary scored 2 goals. Here's an official tweet from NBC Olympics – Keep Scrolling for Awesome Photos of Hilary this year 👇

UPDATE: Hilary Knight (Idaho) Totally Dominating at 2022 Winter Olympics

