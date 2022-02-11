UPDATE: Chase Josey (Idaho) Competes with Shaun White in 2022 Winter Olympics

Idaho native Chase Josey competed in the Men’s Halfpipe Final with snowboarding legend Shaun White in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China (Photos Below 👇)

Let me tell you, it was an absolute blast watching this last night and cheering on Team USA. Not only was it cool to see Shaun White take to the halfpipe again for his final competitive run, but it was fun knowing there were 2 other Americans competing for the gold, including Chase Josey from Idaho. Chase, 26, is from Hailey and he snowboarded for the Sun Valley Snowboard Team.

After multiple days and qualifying rounds in this year’s Olympics, Chase made it all the way to the finals where he placed seventh with a score of 79.50. Colorado native, Taylor Gold, placed fifth with a score of 81.75. Shaun White placed fourth with a score of 85.

Chase is very happy with the results, as he posted to his Instagram story last night saying ...

“7th place today at the Olympics. Sooo hyped. Landed one of my best runs ever.”

attachment-273459764_674771277218995_734069868887012695_n loading...

According to US Ski & Snowboard, Chase started snowboarding when he was just 5 years old, and when he’s not snowboarding, he likes to hang out with his friends and enjoy the mountain lifestyle by camping, fishing, and mountain biking.”

Yep. That sounds like an Idaho snowboarder to me!

Here are some awesome photos from the Men’s Halfpipe Final last night 👇

Chase Josey (Idaho) Competes with Shaun White in 2022 Winter Olympics

Brother/Sister Duo in 2022 Winter Olympics

UPDATE: Hilary Knight (Idaho) Totally Dominating at 2022 Winter Olympics

6 Idaho Athletes Going to the 2022 Winter Olympics