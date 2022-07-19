Upcoming Country Event in Boise Makes for a Perfect Summer Night Out

Y’all in the mood for a rad country western BBQ with some amazing live music or what?!

I mean, when are you ever not in the mood for amazing food and live music?

If y'all answered yes like I did, then dust off your boots and get ready to join Stone Crossing at their Western Hoedown & Dinner this Saturday (July 23rd) from 6:00-10:00pm for an incredibly fun night of dancing, eating, drinking around the bonfire, and tearing up the dance floor.

Tickets & All Event Details Here

Stone Crossing Stone Crossing loading...

Tickets & All Event Details Here

They’re sure to sell out for this event, so be sure to get your tickets fast.

Your ticket to the event gets you line dancing lessons, live entertainment with live music and dancing, and a pasture-raised main course BBQ dinner provided by Cunningham Meats. Expect plenty of food and beverages to go around and get amped for one hell of a night with Stone Crossing for their Western Hoedown & Dinner.

This event will make for an absolutely perfect date night or one hell of a night with your buddies!

Their website says, “Come enjoy the sunset round a bonfire with some of the best eatin’ you ever did have, tap them boots along with live music, while partaken in the libations. Folks we are gonna have one darn good time, I promise you that. Round up them heathens you call friends and buy your tickets today. We’re lookin forward to seein ya thar!”

Tickets & All Event Details Here

Photo by Joseph Hersh on Unsplash Photo by Joseph Hersh on Unsplash loading...

Keep scrolling for details about the upcoming Kenny Chesney Concert at the Ford Idaho Center, what hits to expect from Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at the concert, and all upcoming concerts coming to the Boise area the rest of this year 👇

Recent Kenny Chesney Setlist Setlist from Kenny Chesney's show at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on July 16th.

Recent Carly Pearce Setlist Recent setlist from Carly Pearce's recent show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, OH on June 23th, 2022.

Country Concerts Coming to Boise Area in 2022 With so many amazing country artists scheduled to perform and various venues around town we are having a hard time choosing.