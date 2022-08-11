Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho
Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?
A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Boise has a lot in the top and a lot in the bottom. Meridian has a fair share at the top and none in the bottom ranking. Caldwell, Nampa and Kuna were a good mix.
The ratings follow a 1-10 scale, where 10 is the highest and 1 is the lowest. Ratings at the lower end of the scale (1-4) signal that the school is “below average,” 5-6 indicate “average,” and 7-10 are “above average.” Lets see how Idaho schools ranked.
First we will start with the schools that were Top Ranked Schools all with 10 out of 10 ratings in the area:
Galileo Math & Science Magnet -in Eagle
Paramount Elementary School - In Meridian
Cecil D Andrus Elementary School - In Boise
Eagle Hills Elementary School - In Eagle
Highlands Elementary School - In Boise
Discovery Elementary School - In Meridian
Compass Public Charter School - In Meridian
Liberty Charter School - In Nampa
Victory Charter School - In Nampa
Heritage Middle School - In Meridian
Renaissance High School - In Meridian
Idaho Fine Arts Academy - In Eagle
Victory Middle School - In Meridian
Compass Public Charter School Jr/Sr High - In Meridian
Mc Call-Donnelly High School - In McCall
Meridian Technical Charter High School - In Meridian
Meridian Medical Arts Charter School - In Meridian
These are the schools that received the highest ranking 10 out of 10. There are a ton that received a great 9 out of 10 ranking, check out how your old school or how your child's school did here. First take a look at the Bottom Ranked Schools according to greatschools.org in the area all with 1 out of 10:
Fremont H Teed Elementary School - in Kuna
William Howard Taft Elementary School - In Boise
South Junior High School - In Boise
Hillcrest Elementary School - In Boise
Greenhurst Elementary School - In Nampa
Fairmont Junior High School - In Boise
Another Choice Virtual Charter School - In Nampa
Lincoln Elementary School - In Caldwell
If you didn't find your kids school on the list then it is not scored with the highest or with the lowest. It is somewhere between 2/10 and 9/10. Find your kids school here.. greatschools.org. It is worth looking more into, some have terrible ranking score but fantastic parent reviews.