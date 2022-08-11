Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?

A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.

Boise has a lot in the top and a lot in the bottom. Meridian has a fair share at the top and none in the bottom ranking. Caldwell, Nampa and Kuna were a good mix.

The ratings follow a 1-10 scale, where 10 is the highest and 1 is the lowest. Ratings at the lower end of the scale (1-4) signal that the school is “below average,” 5-6 indicate “average,” and 7-10 are “above average.” Lets see how Idaho schools ranked.

First we will start with the schools that were Top Ranked Schools all with 10 out of 10 ratings in the area:

Galileo Math & Science Magnet -in Eagle

Paramount Elementary School - In Meridian

Cecil D Andrus Elementary School - In Boise

Eagle Hills Elementary School - In Eagle

Highlands Elementary School - In Boise

Discovery Elementary School - In Meridian

Compass Public Charter School - In Meridian

Liberty Charter School - In Nampa

Victory Charter School - In Nampa

Heritage Middle School - In Meridian

Renaissance High School - In Meridian

Idaho Fine Arts Academy - In Eagle

Victory Middle School - In Meridian

Compass Public Charter School Jr/Sr High - In Meridian

Mc Call-Donnelly High School - In McCall

Meridian Technical Charter High School - In Meridian

Meridian Medical Arts Charter School - In Meridian

These are the schools that received the highest ranking 10 out of 10. There are a ton that received a great 9 out of 10 ranking, check out how your old school or how your child's school did here. First take a look at the Bottom Ranked Schools according to greatschools.org in the area all with 1 out of 10:

Fremont H Teed Elementary School - in Kuna

William Howard Taft Elementary School - In Boise

South Junior High School - In Boise

Hillcrest Elementary School - In Boise

Greenhurst Elementary School - In Nampa

Fairmont Junior High School - In Boise

Another Choice Virtual Charter School - In Nampa

Lincoln Elementary School - In Caldwell

If you didn't find your kids school on the list then it is not scored with the highest or with the lowest. It is somewhere between 2/10 and 9/10. Find your kids school here.. greatschools.org. It is worth looking more into, some have terrible ranking score but fantastic parent reviews.

