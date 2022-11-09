We’ve definitely noticed some extreme growth in Idaho this year — so many people are moving here!

But something we probably don’t think about very often is where are people from here moving to?

There’s a recent article from Stacker that shares the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. “The Census Bureau found that, between 2018 and 2019, roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. Florida was the largest recipient of new residents at 601,000 people, followed by Texas (559,000) and California (480,000).”

Stacker claims, “Warmer-climate states seem to get most of the attention, but there are a few surprising trends on the list, such as migration to colder weather states such as Illinois, and Ohio–whose suburbs are still mostly affordable.”

The data for this was collected in 2019, so I can’t wait to see what the data is for more recent years.

I can definitely see warm weather and affordable suburbs still being big reasons why people are moving, but I would also imagine it has something to do with politics.

Anyway, I’m sure Idaho isn’t far behind those other states because a lot of people have moved here, too. But where are people from Idaho moving to the most? Florida? Texas? CALIFORNIA?

While I can totally see people from Idaho moving to Florida or Texas, I can’t even imagine Idahoans going to California! Though, it is kinda fun to imagine.

Actually, Idahoans are moving to these 3 states instead 👇

Top 3 States People from Idaho Move to the Most Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

How Rude is Idaho and Our Surrounding States? Lifestyle magazine Best Life released a list of all 50 states ranked from the nicest to the rudest and while the gem state didn't get the top spot, the top 10 isn't great. Our neighboring states scored far kinder than we did.