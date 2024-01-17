6 Honest Reasons People Say They Moved Out of Idaho in 2023, Ranked
For the last 46 years, a moving company called United Van Lines has done an annual migration survey to see which states were the most popular destinations to move to and which states people have had enough of.
Interest in Moving to Idaho Continues Wear Off
If you’re someone who hates the word “growth” and rolls your eyes every time you see an out-of-state license plate, you’ll like the report based on their 2023 numbers! From 2014-2021, Idaho consistently ranked in the Top 10 states that people were moving two, claiming the #1 spot twice over the span of those seven years. In 2022, we dropped to #15.
When United Van Lines released their 2023 survey results at the beginning of January, Idaho sunk even further to #21. While Idaho’s inbound traffic continues to outpace its outbound traffic, United Van Lines found that about 47% of traffic was outbound from Idaho. That’s the most outbound traffic they’ve seen from Idaho since their 2014 cities.
Where Are Idahoans Moving To?
We put together a fairly extensive list of the cities that have been appealing to Idahoans who need a break from or need to get away from Boise. But when you look at the state as a whole? Based on the most recent “State-to-State” migration flow number available through the United States Census Bureaus, these were the states that appealed the most to the over 70,000 Idahoans who recently left the state.
#5 - Colorado
#4 - California
#3 - Oregon
#2 - Utah
#1 - Washington
The number of Idahoans choosing to leave the state rose almost 24% between census bureau data releases! Why are so many people leaving Idaho? United Van Lines asked their customers and here’s what they said.
