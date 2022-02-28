This Tiny Home (Nampa) on Facebook Marketplace is Bigger Than You Think!

This tiny house on Facebook Marketplace is stunning and much bigger than you think. It's currently listed for $89,000 and with the way the housing market has been lately, it could be a really great option. (See pictures below and keep scrolling for more tiny homes.)

According to the seller, this is a tiny house with big opportunities.

The Facebook Marketplace description says, “This Park Model home could be your next cabin getaway or Airbnb in the mountains, your own home, or used as an ADU to bring in rental income.”

This is true. A tiny home could be your home, or it could be an awesome investment to make even more money. Makes me wonder why on earth the seller would get rid of this gem.

The description goes on to say, “This Nashua Whitetail has every upgrade you could ask for: hardie-board siding, metal roof, porch, wood trim accents, granite counters, farmhouse sink, a full pantry, a full bathroom with tile surround shower & dual shower heads, bedroom on main floor (currently used as an office), an extended loft space, and all full-size appliances.”

It's got everything.

Check Out This Tiny Home (Nampa) on Facebook Marketplace

