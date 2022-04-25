So, the PBR Invitational this weekend was absolutely insane!

I personally have never been to something like that, but I had a blast and I would highly recommend going to those events if you get the chance. I know a lot of you were there, and it was really fun seeing y'all!

If you keep scrolling, I got a lot of pictures of the event, including Idaho's Brady Oleson's ride and Matt Triplett's ride (who I was able to interview last week).

And, of course, I tried my best to capture the rebellious bulls, the near-death moments, and PBR's entertainers and sports announcers :)

In fact, let me show you this one really fast. LOOK at this bull getting away.

Parker Kane | PBR Invitational in Nampa | 2022

IMAGINE being the guy he's staring at. What would be going through your mind? 😂

Anyway, enjoy looking through the pictures!

The 2022 PBR Invitational in Nampa was CRAZY (65+ Photos)

