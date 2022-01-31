Super Bowl LVI 2022: Former Boise Bronco Donte Deayon to Play for the Rams

It’s official. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will be playing in this year’s Super Bowl LVI. If you’re like me and you don’t know who to support because you aren’t necessarily a fan of either team … but your team didn’t make the Super Bowl … maybe this will help.

Donte Deayon, Former Boise Bronco, will be playing for the Los Angeles Rams during the Super Bowl! He is a Cornerback (a defensive position that covers the wide receivers), and his number is #21. If nothing else, send your positive vibes to the team who has one of our Broncos on the field.

"I had a pick just like that in college. I swear to God. It looked just like that." (2:16)

WATCH Donte Deayon mic'd up for the Rams 👇

Here's a little background on Deayon so you can confidently share more about him with your friends and family during the game … and in doing so … blow their freakin’ minds because they didn’t know you know so much about football 😏

Donte played for Boise State during 2012-2015, and in 2016 he was picked up by the New York Giants. In 2019 he signed with the Los Angeles Rams, where he’s been ever since. While playing for the Rams, Donte has been through the ringer so to speak, as he’s been back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster and a variety of different contracts.

As it stands today, Donte Deayon is on the active roster with the Los Angeles Rams and will be playing this year’s Super Bowl.

